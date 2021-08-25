UP govt to grant another 3% hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners for the month of July by another three per cent, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Aditynath had announced in the state assembly a proposal to hike DA and DR by 11 per cent from July 1.

“The leaders of opposition parties were in home isolation during Covid-19. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna is saying most of them were in hospitals. But the state government’s offices were working. So, we have decided to increase the DA from 17% to 28%,” the chief minister had said on August 19, as reported by Livehindustan.

Adityanath also said that 16 lakh employees and 12 lakh pensioners stand to benefit from the hike, adding that the provident fund (PF) contribution will also be increased.

Earlier, the Adityanath government had increased DA from 17 to 28 per cent.

The Adityanath-led government’s move followed similar decisions taken by the Bihar state government, which hiked the DA and DR by 11 per cent, and the Himachal Pradesh government, which increased both of them by 6 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir administration, Rajasthan state government and Haryana government also increased the DA and DR given to employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

In July, the Central government had also hiked the rate of DA and DR from 17 per cent to 28 per cent after a gap of one-and-a-half years to benefit nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners.