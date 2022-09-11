U.P. govt to help Dalit groups become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs. The government will also make available market for products manufactured by them with the help of corporate houses.
The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. “Taking another step towards empowerment of Dalits in the state, the government has decided to empower Dalits in groups and help make them entrepreneurs,” Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, told media persons on Sunday.
“The group could have two or more members and each member will get financial assistance of ₹50,000,” Nirmal added. “The government has also constituted project implementation units in every district to help Dalit groups successfully run their business. These units will have project officer, project technical assistant, project computer assistant and an state coordinator at the state level and other staff members,” he said.
“The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Nirmal further said. In addition to this, the government will make available land to Dalit groups in villages to set up their units and help them get loan from banks.
“In every such village identified by the government for empowerment of Dalits, development work will be carried out with a corpus of ₹20 lakh. Apart from this, various departments of the government will also carry out development work in these villages,” he added.
Besides, the government will develop 6,171 Dalit-dominated villages as “Adarsh Gram” where all facilities will be available. Clean drinking water, solar lights, primary schools and proper sanitation among other civic amenities will be ensured in these villages.
All schemes run by the SC Finance and Development Corporation will be known as Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) and PM Adarsh Gram Yojana. The government has done away with the mandatory provision of ₹56,000 annual income limit for members of the Scheduled Caste community who want to avail benefits of various schemes run by the Scheduled Caste Finance Corporation.
However, preference would be given to those whose annual income is ₹2.50 lakh or less. Earlier, only those with an annual income of ₹56,000 or less could apply for financial assistance from the corporation. The state government has also extended limit of financial assistance from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 to those in distress in the SC community.
Four surveys indicate BJP’s victory in Himachal, claims CM
Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that independent agencies have done four surveys in Himachal all of which have forecasted the repeat of the BJP government in the state. “Is Baar Taaz Nahi Rivaz Badlega (It is a tradition, not the government that will change),” he said.
CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts
On Saturday, Chief minister Nitish Kumar had issued a slew of instructions to the agriculture and disaster management department during a review meeting held to assess the situation in various districts and had stressed that seed distribution to farmers under a contingency crop plan should be fast-tracked. “We have not assessed how much would be the rice production. But it will not as high as last few years when the paddy coverage was high,” said an agriculture officer.
Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night. “Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” additional superintendent of police, Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told HT.
Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party in 10 days
Baramulla Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced that Azad will announce a new party in ten days. Azad, who resigned from Congress party ending a five-decade-long association, said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.
JEE Advanced 2022: Boy from U.P.’s Orai tops Kanpur zone with AIR 58
Orai's Kanishk Sharma (18), who has emerged topper from IIT Kanpur zone with All India Rank 58 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 the result of which was declared by IIT Bombay on Sunday, is the only candidate from the zone to figure among top 100. Pragati Agarwal of Gorakhpur topped in the female category from the zone with AIR 545.
