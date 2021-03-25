UP govt to help migrant workers set up own businesses

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to introduce the Chief Minister’s Pravasi Rozgar Yojana in the state to provide livelihood and social security to lakhs of migrant workers.

Under the scheme, the government would provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the migrant workers, between 18 years and 59 years of age, in their own towns, villages and residential areas, officials said.

The migrant workers will be able to start their own enterprises by contributing only 5% of the total cost under the scheme, the officials said, adding that the financial help would be given based on the academic qualification of the applicant.

“The data of migrant workers is already there with the employment directorate. Only those who have passed at least class 8 will be eligible for applying for self-employment offers under the scheme. Passing class 10 (high school) will be mandatory for projects exceeding ₹10 lakh. However, the academic qualification rider won’t apply to those migrant workers who will not apply for bank loans,” the official said.

“Under the scheme, the academically qualified migrant workers would be able to set up their units worth up to ₹50 lakh. Of the total amount, 70% of the project cost can be availed from banks, while 25% will be borne by the state government in the form of a grant,” the officials said.

“Through this scheme, the government will facilitate setting up of self-employment units for all the workers who are skilled. Someone could be a skilled electrician or a mechanic, or plumber, tailor, driver, among other things. If they want to start their own thing, the government will facilitate them,” an official said.

“These projects will be financed through banks. Labourers and workers will have to submit a 5% contribution of their own. Such workers will also be a part of the scheme who decide to borrow money from their personal sources rather than from the banks. A margin money grant of 25% will be provided by the state government under this scheme. In this way, the project will be set up by providing loans from banks at 70% of the project cost. Interest will be payable only on the loan amount,” the official said.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries could also purchase light commercial vehicles for goods transportation.

HOW TO APPLY

There will be an online system of application.

After dispatch of application forms under the scheme, the workers will be imparted 10-day skill training through the Skill Development Mission, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, ITI and training institutes of the state and the Centre.

“The margin money will be made available by the department on the lines of Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana after sanction of loans and disbursement of first instalment by banks,” an official said.

“The margin money amount will be deposited in the bank and will be adjusted in the beneficiary’s account after successful operation of the unit for one year. The bank will only charge interest on the loan amount,” the official said.