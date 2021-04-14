IND USA
UP govt to procure 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Gujarat
Amid acute shortage of the medicine, the Centre has prohibited the export of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).(AFP / File Photo)
UP govt to procure 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Gujarat

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh health officials were on Wednesday sent to Ahmedabad to procure 25,000 Remdesivir injections on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions.

Remdesivir is considered a key antiviral drug in fight against Covid-19, especially among adults with severe complications.

"CM has directed Health department for urgent procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir from Ahmedabad. For this, directors and officials of the department are going to Ahemdabad on a state plane today itself," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Amid acute shortage of the medicine, the Centre has prohibited the export of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

