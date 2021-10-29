UP govt to promote associate profs to professors

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote associate professors to professors in government colleges and government-aided colleges, on Thursday, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced.

Till now, associate professors of colleges were not getting promoted to the post of professor, prompting them to go to other states. “It was a long-pending demand of the teaching community, which the department under the direction of CM Yogi Adityanath fulfilled today,” Sharma said.

When asked if the step was taken in view of the upcoming Assembly elections, he answered in negative. He said because of the many measures to bring a qualitative change to education in UP, which before 2017 was accorded ‘C’ grade by the Centre, it has now got ‘A’ grade. The move, according to Sharma, is a way to improve education quality in the state.

The announcement will come into effect with the issue of a notification and it is in accordance with norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC), he said. “The benefit of this arrangement will be admissible to such associate professors, who fulfil the prescribed qualifications on and after the date of issue of the mandate,” said Sharma.

More than 4,000 associate professors of about 500 colleges will be able to get the benefit of promotion to the post of professor under the career advancement scheme.

Apart from the benefit of promotion to the post of professor, the way has been paved for college teachers to get appointments on the basis of the post of professor in other higher institutions. The decision was welcomed by the teacher fraternity.

Maulendu Mishra, professor, Lucknow Christian Degree College, said, “The decision to promote teachers is a commendable step by the government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma must be lauded.”

Talking about steps taken to strengthen the education infrastructure in the state, Sharma said that the setting up of 12 new state universities is under progress. Besides, 77 degree colleges and 250 new secondary schools have been opened. The process is also on to recruit retired teachers in higher education institutes on a contractual basis to fill vacancies, he said.

