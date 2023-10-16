The state government is set to upgrade schools that are situated near interstate and international routes and multipurpose hubs.

UP govt to upgrade schools on interstate routes, Indo-Nepal border (Pic for representation)

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already cleared the proposal to upgrade 16 schools near multipurpose hubs as also those located on the main roads along the Indo-Nepal border.

The CM cleared the proposal at a review meeting of the basic education department recently where he also ordered officials to start chief minister’s model composite schools equipped with modern facilities in 57 districts. The basic education department has proposed a budget of about ₹8.5 crore for this purpose. The proposal includes plans for upgradation of 9 schools located on interstate routes for an estimated ₹3.71 crore. The other proposal to upgrade 7 schools situated along the international route near the Indo-Nepal border, will cost ₹4.73 crore, officials said.

These schools will be equipped with educational material, language and computer labs, smart classrooms, modular science labs, robotics, machine learning labs, as well as WiFi-enabled campuses. Round the clock deployment of security and maintenance of sanitation workers too are part of the plan and provision for which has been made in the basic education department’s budget.

Construction work to be done under the supervision of DM

The proposal presented to the chief minister also outlined the action plan, emphasising the pivotal role of the district magistrate throughout the project’s implementation. According to the proposal, in the districts where such schools will undergo upgrades, the district magistrate will chair and oversee the execution of the scheme. Government institutions responsible for construction will be selected and monitored by the DM. Furthermore, committees headed by the district magistrate will be responsible for procuring equipment such as computers and furniture from the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal, said official.

