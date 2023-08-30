UP govt will establish colonies if people living in flood-hit embankments want to relocate: Yogi

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will establish colonies, if people living in embankment areas affected by floods wish to relocate, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes relief material to flood-affected victims of Barabanki and Gonda, on Wednesday. (Sourced)

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, the CM conducted aerial and on-ground surveys of the flood-affected areas of Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur districts and assured people that the state government was committed to provide relief and assistance to the flood victims without any discrimination.

Around 721 villages in 21 districts of the state were currently affected by floods, said Adityanath. The CM interacted with flood victims and gave them essential relief supplies.

“Those who are living in embankment areas, if they wish to relocate to safer areas, arrangements will be made. If everyone is willing, the government will establish well-planned colonies for them,” he said.

Addressing flood victims, the CM said the irrigation department had been directed to remain on alert and repair embankments eroded by the rivers at various spots after rise in water level. Adityanath said the government made preparations in anticipation of floods and directions were issued to local representatives, in-charge ministers and officials at the Lucknow level to take necessary measures.

The state government would find a permanent solution to floods and instructions had been given to the irrigation department to undertake river channelisation work through dredging, he added.

The government was also taking action to provide timely compensation to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to floods. The district magistrates were directed to conduct survey to assess the extent of the damage, said the CM.

Adityanath inspected flood shelters established in Lalpur Karauta village in Ramnagar tehsil of Barabanki district. Along with distributing relief material, he interacted with flood victims to get feedback of the relief operations. People whose homes were damaged in the floods will be provided with a house each under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana while compensation will also be provided for partially damaged houses, said Adityanath.

The district administration had been directed to distribute wheat, rice, potatoes, lentils, oil, spices, soap, matches, dignity kits for women, and monsoon essentials among flood victims after every 15 days during floods. Instructions were also given to provide ₹4 lakh assistance within 24 hours in case of loss of life, he said.

The CM visited the flood shelter set up in Palhapur village of Colonelganj tehsil in Gonda and assured victims all support from the state government.

“On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I have come to ensure safety of flood victims. The state government has deployed NDRF, SDRF and PAC units to launch rescue operations in flood-affected villages,” he said.

16% rain deficit in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a rain deficit of 16% in the entire monsoon season since June 1, recording 496.9 mm rainfall against the normal 588.1 mm. East UP saw a deficit of 27% and recorded 451.3 mm rain against the normal 620.3 mm, while west UP logged a surplus of 3% and got 559.7mm rain against the normal 543mm.

In August, UP received 197.9 mm rain against the normal 230.5 mm - a deficit of 14% while in July, the state got 221 mm against the normal 261.7 mm, a deficit of 16%. Last year, the state got 44.8 mm rain in June, 148.4 mm in July and 139.2 mm in August, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met department in-charge.

