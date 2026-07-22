UP greenlights e-way projects in trillion-dollar economy push

LUCKNOW In a major push to achieve its trillion-dollar economy objective, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to two new expressways and approved the bid documents for two previously sanctioned link expressways. UP already has 10 operational expressways having a total length of 2,184 kms. These include five expressway projects by UPEIDA and the other five by NHAI and other agencies. (File Photo)

The high-level meeting, presided over by chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cleared the construction of the six-lane Vindhya Expressway and the Vindhya-Poorvanchal Super Link Expressway. Both projects are expandable to eight lanes.

Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna announced that the 333-km Vindhya Expressway will connect Prayagraj to Sonebhadra via Bhadohi and Mirzapur. The new expressway will begin at the end point of the Ganga Expressway. It will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹26,315 crore and the project will be constructed in 36 months, he said.

He said the Vindhya-Poorvanchal Super Link Expressway connecting Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Chandauli would be 117 km long and constructed at a cost of ₹9,041 crore. He said both the expressways would create direct and indirect jobs.

The cabinet also gave a nod to the bid document for the already approved link expressways connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway with Poorvanchal Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad.

Khanna said the link expressways had already been approved and would be constructed at a cost of ₹4,775.84 crore and ₹7,488.74 crore, respectively. He said there is a minor change with a length of about 1.18 km being added to the total length of link expressway between Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Ganga Expressway to avoid residential area.

There would, however, be no change in the total cost and the state cabinet approved the bid documents along with the amended and interim request for proposal (RFP) for the other expressway, he added.

UP already has 10 operational expressways having a total length of 2,184 kms. These include five expressway projects by UPEIDA and the other five by NHAI and other agencies. The construction of eight expressways by UPEIDA and one by NHAI is under progress.

Nod for purchase of 250 e-buses

The cabinet approved a proposal to buy 250 new electric AC buses, including 50-seater 100 buses and 41-seater 150 buses at an estimated cost of ₹425.50 crore. The state government would provide a sum of ₹400 crore for the purpose while UP State Road Transport Corporation would bear the burden of the remaining cost of ₹25.50 crore from its own sources. Manufacturers from the state would be given priority, stated an official release.

Interest-free loan

The state cabinet approved a proposal to grant interest-free loan of ₹20 crore to UP Outsource Service Commission in 2026-2027. The corporation would begin paying back the loan after five years in 10 instalments of ₹2 crore each.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to transfer the irrigation department’s land for the Naikera and Genda minors to UPEIDA for the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.