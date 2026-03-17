UP: Gunmen open fire at patient inside Aligarh hospital, flee; victim critical

Two armed assailants allegedly walked into a hospital here and fired at a man who was undergoing treatment at the facility, injuring him severely, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital following the incident, and his condition remains critical. (HT Photo/ Representational)

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told reporters that the victim has been identified as Vedpal , a resident of a village in Khair police station area. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital following the incident, and his condition remains critical.

One person has been arrested in this connection, while hunt is on to nab the two shooters, he added.

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Citing information provided by Vedpal's family, the SSP said Vedpal had developed relationship with a girl from Mathura and was planning to marry her soon. However, the girl's family including her father, who is a police constable opposed this proposal and arranged her marriage elsewhere last month.

Despite this, Vedpal continued attempting to contact the girl. He even went to meet her family last month, where he was severely beaten up and warned with dire consequences if he kept pursuing the matter.

According to the family, Vedpal was admitted to a local hospital two days ago to undergo surgery for the injuries sustained during the earlier beating.

The SSP said based on CCTV footage, police have identified the attackers; one of them is the girl's brother, also a police constable posted in a neighbouring district.

He said the details of the incident have been forwarded to the police headquarters to facilitate departmental action against the police personnel involved in the crime.

The girl's father, a police constable posted in Baghpat district, has been arrested in the case, while the police are searching for the two armed assailants.