UP has 33,900 active COVID-19 cases, majority asymptomatic: CM Yogi Adityanath
lucknow news

UP has 33,900 active COVID-19 cases, majority asymptomatic: CM Yogi Adityanath

About 90% of the active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh are asymptomatic. 
Yogi Adityanath
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ANI | , Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are 33,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, adding that 90 per cent of these patients are asymptomatic.

After inspecting the Integrated COVID Control Centre in Lucknow, the UP CM said, "Currently, there are 33,900 active cases in the state. 90 per cent of these patients are asymptomatic, and under home isolation. Integrated COVID Control Centre in every District keeps in touch with COVID-19 patients and provides them with medical kits."

He further said that there are 4,800 COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, of which 45 patients are admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said, "The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is quickly transmitting, but it is also less virulent. If a patient is infected with COVID-19, then within 3-4 days the patient will recover from the infection."

He added that over 21 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until now in the state. 

Topics
yogi adityanath covid-19 spread of covid-19
