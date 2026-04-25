UP Home Guard exam under multi-layer security from Saturday

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an “unprecedented”, multi-layer security plan for the Home Guard Enrolment 2025 written examination, scheduled from April 25 to 27 across the state. Over 25.32 lakh candidates will compete for 41,424 posts at 1,053 centres in two shifts each day.

Detailed route mapping and rehearsals have been conducted for secure transportation of papers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to ensure a transparent and cheating-free recruitment process, extensive administrative and policing arrangements have been put in place.

Police Recruitment and Promotion Board DG SB Shiradkar said nodal officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police/additional deputy commissioner of police have been deployed in every district, while one inspector or sub-inspector will oversee every 240 candidates.

Strict entry protocols will include screening through handheld metal detectors. Female candidates will be frisked by women police personnel in designated enclosures. Aadhaar-based e-KYC and iris biometric verification will be mandatory to prevent impersonation.

Question papers are being secured in treasuries under a double-lock system, with separate officials holding keys. Strong rooms are equipped with round-the-clock electricity, internet and fire safety systems, along with continuous CCTV surveillance. Detailed route mapping and rehearsals have been conducted for secure transportation of papers, where photography is strictly prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates may carry only admit cards, identity proof and blue or black pens. Watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and other electronic items are strictly banned. Additional police deployment at transport hubs, emergency services near centres and close monitoring of social media have also been ensured to maintain order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates may carry only admit cards, identity proof and blue or black pens. Watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and other electronic items are strictly banned. Additional police deployment at transport hubs, emergency services near centres and close monitoring of social media have also been ensured to maintain order. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} FIR LODGED OVER FAKE CLAIMS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIR LODGED OVER FAKE CLAIMS {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A day ahead of the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination, the Lucknow police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating fake claims about question paper leaks on Telegram and attempting to defraud candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ahead of the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination, the Lucknow police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating fake claims about question paper leaks on Telegram and attempting to defraud candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police officials, a Telegram channel named “Exam Paper Wallah” (admin: @Paper Mafiay) posted messages on April 24 claiming access to the upcoming question paper and allegedly demanded money from aspirants in exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police officials, a Telegram channel named “Exam Paper Wallah” (admin: @Paper Mafiay) posted messages on April 24 claiming access to the upcoming question paper and allegedly demanded money from aspirants in exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on a complaint, the Husainganj police station under the Lucknow commissionerate registered a case under Sections 221 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Police said the incident pertains to cheating, online fraud and dissemination of false information linked to a public examination. Efforts are underway to identify and trace those operating the Telegram channel and establish the money trail, if any.

Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals involved in spreading misinformation or exploiting candidates through fraudulent schemes.

Authorities have also advised aspirants to remain cautious and not fall prey to claims of leaked papers, urging them to rely solely on official sources for information and focus on their preparation.

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