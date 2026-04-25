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UP Home Guard exam under multi-layer security from Saturday

Exam to be held on three days from Saturday; over 25 lakh candidates to appear at 1,053 centres; CCTV surveillance, biometric verification and strict checks in place

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an “unprecedented”, multi-layer security plan for the Home Guard Enrolment 2025 written examination, scheduled from April 25 to 27 across the state. Over 25.32 lakh candidates will compete for 41,424 posts at 1,053 centres in two shifts each day.

Detailed route mapping and rehearsals have been conducted for secure transportation of papers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to ensure a transparent and cheating-free recruitment process, extensive administrative and policing arrangements have been put in place.

Police Recruitment and Promotion Board DG SB Shiradkar said nodal officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police/additional deputy commissioner of police have been deployed in every district, while one inspector or sub-inspector will oversee every 240 candidates.

Strict entry protocols will include screening through handheld metal detectors. Female candidates will be frisked by women police personnel in designated enclosures. Aadhaar-based e-KYC and iris biometric verification will be mandatory to prevent impersonation.

Question papers are being secured in treasuries under a double-lock system, with separate officials holding keys. Strong rooms are equipped with round-the-clock electricity, internet and fire safety systems, along with continuous CCTV surveillance. Detailed route mapping and rehearsals have been conducted for secure transportation of papers, where photography is strictly prohibited.

Acting on a complaint, the Husainganj police station under the Lucknow commissionerate registered a case under Sections 221 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Police said the incident pertains to cheating, online fraud and dissemination of false information linked to a public examination. Efforts are underway to identify and trace those operating the Telegram channel and establish the money trail, if any.

Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals involved in spreading misinformation or exploiting candidates through fraudulent schemes.

Authorities have also advised aspirants to remain cautious and not fall prey to claims of leaked papers, urging them to rely solely on official sources for information and focus on their preparation.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Home Guard exam under multi-layer security from Saturday
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Home Guard exam under multi-layer security from Saturday
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