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UP Housing Board eyes east UP expansion

OTS proposal, Mau township rates, and new land policies on agenda of important Board meeting later this month

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:21 pm IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) is set to push its expansion into eastern Uttar Pradesh, with multiple new housing schemes likely to get approval in its upcoming Board meeting scheduled for the end of the month.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Officials said the Board will prioritise launching new schemes in districts such as Sant Kabir Nagar and nearby areas. The move signals a strategic shift to tap rising housing demand in the eastern region of the state, which has seen limited large-scale planned development so far.

The Board will also likely place several important proposals for approval, including new schemes, revision of circle rates, and clearance of ongoing development works. A proposal related to the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will also come up for discussion, aimed at resolving pending dues and providing relief to allottees which the Board has already adopted.

The Board will also consider finalising land rates for a proposed township in Mau district. Officials said this step will fast-track land acquisition and enable quicker rollout of the project. The rate finalisation is crucial for initiating negotiations with landowners and ensuring timely execution.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Housing Board eyes east UP expansion
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