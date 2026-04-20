UP Housing Board eyes east UP expansion

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) is set to push its expansion into eastern Uttar Pradesh, with multiple new housing schemes likely to get approval in its upcoming Board meeting scheduled for the end of the month.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Officials said the Board will prioritise launching new schemes in districts such as Sant Kabir Nagar and nearby areas. The move signals a strategic shift to tap rising housing demand in the eastern region of the state, which has seen limited large-scale planned development so far.

The Board will also likely place several important proposals for approval, including new schemes, revision of circle rates, and clearance of ongoing development works. A proposal related to the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will also come up for discussion, aimed at resolving pending dues and providing relief to allottees which the Board has already adopted.

The Board will also consider finalising land rates for a proposed township in Mau district. Officials said this step will fast-track land acquisition and enable quicker rollout of the project. The rate finalisation is crucial for initiating negotiations with landowners and ensuring timely execution.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the final decision will depend on demand, feasibility, and local factors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the final decision will depend on demand, feasibility, and local factors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting may also take up a proposal to revise or introduce new land rates for upcoming projects, which could impact pricing and investment in future housing schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting may also take up a proposal to revise or introduce new land rates for upcoming projects, which could impact pricing and investment in future housing schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the long-delayed Saumitra Vihar scheme is unlikely to see any progress in this meeting. The project, announced over a year ago with plans to launch during the Mahakumbh period, continues to remain in limbo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the long-delayed Saumitra Vihar scheme is unlikely to see any progress in this meeting. The project, announced over a year ago with plans to launch during the Mahakumbh period, continues to remain in limbo. {{/usCountry}}

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