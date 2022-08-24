U.P. IAS Assn fails to take a call on holding IAS Week and AGM

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association appears to be ‘conveniently’ forgetting its own resolution declaring that the organization will hold the IAS Week and Annual General Meeting (AGM) every year.

The association had adopted the resolution at the AGM held on January 19, 2013 when it failed to hold the IAS Week and the AGM consistently for five successive years- 2007 to 2012. The resolution was passed to serve as a reminder to its members for ensuring that such a situation (failure to hold IAS Week) did not arise again.

The BSP was in power in the state between 2007-2012 when the association failed to hold its annual event that provided the members an opportunity to interact and discuss the issues, if any, facing the IAS cadre.

Post resolution, the association was able to hold the IAS week and the AGM in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. It has not been able to hold any such event since 2020. The association probably refrained from holding any event following restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020. It did not take a call on the issue in 2021 and has failed to do so up to now in 2022.

“The association has not been able to follow the commitment made in the resolution in 2013. Our officers have been busy in checking the spread of Covid-19 in the past two years. As far as the issue of holding the event this year is concerned, this is the time to have a discussion on this and take a call. The IAS Week is usually organized in the winter,” said a senior officer.

The officers feel that the association may have avoided holding the event due to Covid-19 in 2020 but it should not use the same as an excuse now.

Will the association take a call on the issue in coming weeks? This is the million dollar question doing the rounds in the corridors of power here. The association may already have a long list of issues that senior officers may raise at the meeting of AGM, when held.

“UP IAS Association needs to take a call about promotion of 1990 batch officers as additional chief secretary. Most other states have already promoted the 1990 batch. The state government is yet to take a decision on the issue. Another important issue is about relieving IAS officers for deputation to the Centre. The Union government has time and again made it clear that the officers, who do not serve at the centre at director and joint secretary level, will not be considered for deputation. The state government needs to be liberal about sending officers on central deputation,” said another senior officer. UP IAS Association president RK Tiwari said IAS Week was usually organised in winter and it was too early to take a call. “We will discuss and take a decision on the issue at an appropriate time,” said Tiwari.

The association members hope all the issues will be gradually resolved with the state government and the situation of 2007 to 2012, that made the organization virtually defunct, will not arise again. The association later decided to hold the event in 2013 (following change of government) and passed a resolution to hold it every year. As a goodwill gesture cricket matches were organized between the IAS XI and Chief Minister’s XI to work out a cordial workable atmosphere between the political bosses and the bureaucrats.

