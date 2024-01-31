 “U.P. is the California of India”, says US ambassador to India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / “U.P. is the California of India”, says US ambassador to India

“U.P. is the California of India”, says US ambassador to India

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2024 09:57 PM IST

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, compared Uttar Pradesh to California, highlighting their status as vibrant hubs of innovation, culture, and economic prowess, shaping their respective nations' destinies. He also shared slogans reflecting UP's progress and expressed optimism about the growing collaboration between the US and India, recognizing UP as a key investment destination.

The United States (US) ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, likened Uttar Pradesh to the California of India due to its largest population in the country at the IACC (Indo-American Chamber of Commerce) conference held in Delhi on Tuesday.

The city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. (Bloomberg)
The city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. (Bloomberg)

“California is to the USA what Uttar Pradesh is to India - both vibrant hubs of innovation, culture and economic prowess, shaping their respective nations’ destinies,” said the ambassador, discussing the strengthening of the Indo-US relationship in Amritkaal-Atmanirbhar Bharat. In his address, on a lighter note, he shared some slogans he thought were appropriate and reflective of UP’s progress.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Things are looking UP” and “It’s only UP from here” and “Check Out the UP side” were some slogans he shared on stage, earning applause from the audience. At the event, Garcetti also expressed optimism about the growing collaboration between the two countries and recognised UP as a key investment destination.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On