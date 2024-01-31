“U.P. is the California of India”, says US ambassador to India

The United States (US) ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, likened Uttar Pradesh to the California of India due to its largest population in the country at the IACC (Indo-American Chamber of Commerce) conference held in Delhi on Tuesday. The city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. (Bloomberg)

“California is to the USA what Uttar Pradesh is to India - both vibrant hubs of innovation, culture and economic prowess, shaping their respective nations’ destinies,” said the ambassador, discussing the strengthening of the Indo-US relationship in Amritkaal-Atmanirbhar Bharat. In his address, on a lighter note, he shared some slogans he thought were appropriate and reflective of UP’s progress.

“Things are looking UP” and “It’s only UP from here” and “Check Out the UP side” were some slogans he shared on stage, earning applause from the audience. At the event, Garcetti also expressed optimism about the growing collaboration between the two countries and recognised UP as a key investment destination.”