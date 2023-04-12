Covid protocols revived in Lucknow, other UP districts amid spurt in cases

LUCKNOW Amid a spurt in Covid cases in many districts of UP, the district administration on Wednesday issued guidelines for offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, marriage halls and public places.

Anyone can inform about any Covid positive patient on telephone number 0522-4523000 of the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre. (File Photo)

Adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks are mandatory now in offices. Cleanliness should be maintained and entry should not be given to those not wearing mask. While thermal scanning should be arranged at the entrances, doors, railings, lifts, parking areas etc. should be sanitized from time to time. In case of symptoms of cold, fever or flu, individuals should be directed to remain quarantined at home and get Covid test done, stated a press release by the administration.

Children/students /teachers in schools/colleges should be directed to wear masks and follow social distancing. Students should be seated in the class keeping sufficient distance between them while arrangements for thermal scanning should be made at the entrance of schools/colleges. Arrangement of hand washing soap and water, or hand sanitizer should be ensured on the campus. Doors, railings, swings etc. should be sanitized from time to time. If any child is suffering from cough, cold, cold, fever etc, they should not be sent to school/college and be given medical advice and treatment.

Covid protocol should also be followed in hospitals. Compliance of mask, sanitizer and social distancing protocols should be ensured. Entry should not be given to individuals without a mask. Thermal scanning should be arranged at the entrances. Fever help desk and Covid help desk should be established while Covid test should be done for symptomatic patients. Health education should be provided to the public through publicity material to protect them from Covid-19, stated the guidelines.

Wearing mask and social distancing would also be compulsory at cinema hall/malls, railway stations , bus stations and airports. Thermal scanning should be ensured at the entrances of all these places.

Customers are required to wear masks and gloves while shopping and escalators, doors, railings, lifts, parking areas etc. should be sanitised from time to time.

Covid protocols like masks, social distancing in marriage ceremonies and other events have also been made mandatory.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre in the Smart City office on Wednesday. He said medical kits should be made available to symptomatic patients, and daily feedback of home isolation patients should be taken by calling them through the command centre. If any patient needs hospitalisation, it should be ensured immediately. The control room in-charge said the centre receives more than 100 calls daily, most of which are related to testing and medical kits.

The DM instructed doctors to talk to patients politely and not let the patients panic.

Hello Doctor Service has also been started again on helpline number 0522-3515700. Any person can call and get consultation from specialist doctors.

Chief medical officer Manoj Agarwal, additional chief medical officer AP Singh, DHS Yogesh Raghuvanshi and other departmental officers were present during the inspection.