UP issues guidelines for soil mining

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued guidelines for mining of soil and its transportation across the state. A state government spokesperson said the state government had issued detailed instructions for the general public and farmers regarding the mining and transportation of ordinary soil. (Pic for representation)

A state government spokesperson said the state government had issued detailed instructions for the general public and farmers regarding the mining and transportation of ordinary soil.

According to an earlier government order from the department of geology and mining, a registration certificate for mining and transporting up to 100 cubic metres of soil was valid for two months. Now the permit for over 100 cubic metres will be valid for six months.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has directed all district magistrates to distribute copies of the order to the legislative assembly and legislative council members.

The instructions say that an individual may use the online system for registration to mine and transport more than 100 cubic metres of soil from their land. However, transporting soil from one state to another is strictly prohibited. Tehsil and police station staff are instructed to enforce these regulations rigorously.

The chief secretary’s instructions are in reference to the 2020 Government Order, which mandates online registration on the department’s portal for mining and transporting of up to 100 cubic metres of ordinary soil. A permit is not required for this process.

During registration, applicants must provide their name, address, mobile number, email ID, quantity of soil, landowner consent (including khatauni and a map), the purpose of mining, complete details of the mining area, the type of transport vehicle, and other necessary information.

Upon completing registration, applicants will receive a self-generated registration certificate from the portal, which will serve as a transport form. An additional EMM is not required.

The registration certificate will be valid for up to two months or until the specified quantity of soil is extracted, whichever comes first. The district magistrate concerned has the authority to terminate the registration via the portal if false information is provided.

A permit must be obtained through an online application on the portal for the mining and transportation of more than 100 cubic metres of ordinary soil. The application requires submitting the applicant’s name, address, mobile number, quantity of soil, landowner consent (including khatauni and a map), mining purpose and mining area details.

Once the online application is submitted, it will be verified and the status of approval or rejection will be displayed on the portal. The permit will also be issued online and processing will be completed within seven days from the application date.

After receiving the permit, the generation of EMM 11 for transporting the soil will be managed through the director of geology and mining department’s online portal. The permit will be valid for up to 6 months, as determined by the district magistrate, based on the approved quantity and available transportation resources. The district magistrate may also restrict mining operations in sensitive areas or establish protective distances to safeguard public property.

Mining ordinary soil without a permit will be considered illegal and action will be taken under the relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals Act.