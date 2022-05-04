Lalitpur minor rape: NHRC seeks report from UP chief secy, DGP; accused SHO held

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday wrote to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the director general of police regarding the sexual assault of a minor rape victim by a policeman in Lalitpur district.

Stating that it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of the case in which a 13-year-old girl was raped the in-charge of a police station when she went to file a complaint about her gang rape, the rights body said it had sought a report from the top officials within four weeks on the matter.

The accused station house officer, Tilakdhari Saroj, who was absconding since the case came to light, was arrested from Prayagraj.

Prayagraj additional director general of police Prem Prakash said Saroj was arrested from near the Allahabad high court.

The teen, allegedly raped by four men over three days, was sexually assaulted again by the SHO where she had been left by her attackers, police said.

So far, 29 policemen were suspended in the case and sent to the police lines as punishment.

Details of the case emerged after the victim narrated her ordeal to an NGO, which then approached the superintendent of police. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

