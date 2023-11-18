U.P. launches ‘Every Right for Every Child’ campaign for equality in education

The Uttar Pradesh government launched the ‘Every Right for Every Child’ campaign on Saturday to ensure equal opportunities for students. Led by Power Angel and Bal Sansad, the campaign, centred around ‘equality and inclusion,’ includes daily activities in primary, upper primary, and Kasturba Gandhi schools until November 25, as per a government press release.

For representation only

The campaign’s theme focuses on ‘Gender Equality’ and ‘Care and Support,’ advocating for equal opportunities in families, homes, schools, sports, careers, healthcare, and child protection facilities, as well as in the community and public life.

On November 18, school-level activities involved discussions on laws, schemes, and benefits for children by teachers, students, guest speakers, officials, and experts. Similarly, on November 20, an event encompassing quizzes, stories, poems, debates, and more on child rights will take place.

On November 21, activities related to the right to play, sports day, and health checks for children will occur. On November 22, under the leadership of Meena Manch and Power Angels, street plays and programs related to student police cadets, scouts, and guides will take place.

On November 23, children will showcase paintings, participate in an art exhibition, and engage in a child rights festival and cultural programs. Activities such as Child Helpline, a career portal, mental health counselling, and a mock drill on cyber safety will also be conducted.

A children’s film festival is set for November 24, featuring an inspirational film each day. Guest speakers, including officers, doctors, engineers, police officers, athletes, or popular artists, will share their experiences to inspire children.

Similarly, on November 25, a team comprising student representatives, members of the Bal Sansad, and the Meena Manch will conduct a survey on child rights, gender equality, and child safety within and outside school premises. The team will identify areas of concern and present a comprehensive list to the principal and the village head for corrective action.

Additionally, the School Management Committee (SMC) will share issues and suggestions with principals and officials to honor teachers, students, and citizens advocating for child rights.

