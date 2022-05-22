UP legislature’s budget session from today

Lucknow: All eyes will be on the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the strategy of the opposition, as Yogi 2.0 government braces up to face the first budget session of the state legislature, commencing here on Monday (May 23).

As this will be the first session of Yogi 2.0 government and Governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of both houses of the state legislature will mark its opening, the opposition’s role will be watched with keen interest.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana have urged leaders of all political parties for cooperation for n smooth conduct of the house. The Speaker had earlier called a meeting of all the leaders who assured their full cooperation.

Yogi said the people had elected all the members with great confidence. He said 25 crore people of the state had expressed their faith only in 403 members. When the 17th state assembly discussed sustained development goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers were virtually watching the proceedings. He said he received a call from the Prime Minister’s residence at about 11.30 pm and the PM appreciated the efforts. A special session of the house was also convened to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, he said, adding he also received a call from vice president Venkiah Naidu who enquired about functioning of the house amid the pandemic.

Yogi said all the members of the house would get respect if the state progressed well, adding the state government ready for a debate on any issue. He said fulfilling the aspirations of the people was everybody’s responsibility. So, all the members should cooperate and make a positive contribution.

The state government has so far given nearly a week-long programme up to May 31 and proposes to present its annual budget for 2022-2023 on May 26. It also proposes to carry out legislative business and present bills to replace the ordinances that have been promulgated after the last sitting of 17th state assembly on December 18, 2021.

Leaders of major opposition parties requested the chief minister for a longer session and Yogi is learnt to have said he also wanted to have longer sessions. Whether or not the budget session would have more sittings would be clear in the coming days. The opposition parties, which have been opposing the Governor’s address in the house in recent years, are yet to work out their strategy on the issue.

The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition party in the house. It is yet to be known if it will oppose the Governor’s address and what would be the mode of opposition, if it decides to do so.

Leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav deputed his party leader Indrajit Saroj for the meeting and he is learnt to have demanded that more sittings of the house should be held.

The SP Legislature Party, at its meeting presided over by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, demanded there should be at least 35 sittings of the house.

“We have demanded that the house should have at least 90 sittings in a year. We have also demanded that there should be debate on departmental budget and item-wise voting on the budget as has been the practice in the past,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ after the meeting.

It may be mentioned that there are 128 new members in 403-member state legislative assembly, with 47 women members.

