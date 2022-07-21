U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj.

“In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

At present, the state has 2,616 active cases and has administered a total 34,51,03,772 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine till now.

Among the new cases reported, Lucknow reported 82, Gautam Buddh Nagar 57, Ghaziabad 26, Varanasi 15, according to the state health department data. Lucknow has 533 active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 304, Ghaziabad 145, Varanasi 133, Gorakhpur 131, Lakhimpur Kheri 94, according to the health department data.

In Lucknow, Aliganj reported 10 new cases, Chinhat 10, Alambagh 9, Indira Nagar 8, Sarojininagar 6, Aishbagh 2, Tudiyaganj 2, BKT 1 and Gudamba 1.

Three districts Hamirpur, Hathras and Kanpur Dehat have zero active cases while six other districts have just one active case. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.

“Till now, 11,88,49,984 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.