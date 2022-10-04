U.P.: Lucknow’s private hospitals to display names of docs working with them

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:33 PM IST

The step was taken by the health department after unqualified doctors were found working in two hospitals during surprise inspections in the past two months

This will help patients know the qualification of doctors treating them. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Private hospitals in the state capital will have to display names of doctors working with them. The health department on Tuesday issued a letter to all private hospitals of Lucknow asking them to display names of all doctors and their speciality at a place where attendants can clearly see them.

Names of emergency medical officers, night duty medical officers along with those conducting OPD are required to be displayed. Additional chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr AP Singh said, “This will help patients know the qualification of doctors treating them.”

“When a hospital is started, names of doctors are submitted with the office of chief medical officer before a licence to see patients is issued to the hospital. There is no harm in telling patients about the doctors and the medical team working for the hospital. This will build trust between the hospital and its patients,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The step was taken by the health department after unqualified doctors were found working in two hospitals during surprise inspections in the past two months. Action was taken against these hospitals.

