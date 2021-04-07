UP madarsa board to register with COBSE soon

: Students wanting to appear in the intermediate examination from madarsa board in Uttar Pradesh (UP) will now be able to pursue higher education by enrolling in central universities.

Following instructions of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP madarsa board has decided to register itself with the Council of Board of School Education (COBSE) soon. “This step of the government will pave way for the madarsa Board students to enroll themselves in the central universities,” said Raghvendra Pratap Singh, registrar of UP madarsa board.

There are 3 lakh students in 558 government aided madarsas and about 17000 private madarsas operating in the state, an official said.

“Under the madarsa modernisation plan, the state government is going to give a big gift to the students of madarsas in the state before the start of Ramzan,” officials said.

Zirgamudin, a member of the UP madarsa board said that the previous governments did nothing in the interest of the madarsa students and were just seeking votes in the name of madarsa.

“Students here do not even apply for central government jobs. In fact, their dream of joining the army and serving the nation remains unfulfilled. The Yogi-government has taken good step for the madarsa students. The government’s biggest decision is to register the madarsa board with COBSE,” official said.

Zirgamudin said that the madarsa board has started the registration process with COBSE. “The work of preparing documents is being done. A meeting has been held with the officials of the government as well. It is expected that the madarsa board will be registered in COBSE by the start of the new session. This will be a major achievement for the madarsa board,” the official said.

Earlier, the UP government had introduced NCERT books in madarsas so that the students could connect with modern education along with the traditional Dini Talim or religious education.