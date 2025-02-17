UP Madrasa Board exams begin today, over 80K students to appear

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board exams for Munshi/Maulavi (secondary) and Alim (senior secondary) will commence from February 17, and continue till February 22, 2025. A control centre has been established at the Minority Welfare Directorate in Indira Bhawan, Lucknow, to oversee the monitoring of 150 examination centres. In Lucknow, six madrasas and inter colleges have been made centres of Madrasa Board Exams in which 1935 students from the capital will appear in the examination. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the information, a total of 88,839 candidates from across the state will appear in the Madrasa Board exams, which will be held in two shifts— the first from 8 AM to 11 AM and the second from 2 PM to 5 PM. The board has designated 434 examination centres across 71 districts. CCTV installation at all centres has been made mandatory, and flying squads have been deployed to prevent cheating.

District Minority Welfare Officer Son Kumar has said that six examination centres have been made in the capital at Madrasa Al Firdaus Rahmani School, Rehmat Nagar Dubagga, Madrasa Sultanul Madaris, KGMU Chauraha, Farheen Convent Inter College, Mehtabbag Daulatganj, Madrasa Eram Model Niswan School, Barudkhana, Fatima Girls Inter College, Arzoo Nagar Mohibullapur, Madrasa Eram Model School, Ujariaon Gomti Nagar and Madrasa Darul Uloom Warsia, Vishalkhand-4 Gomti Nagar.