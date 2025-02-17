Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Madrasa Board exams begin today, over 80K students to appear

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2025 08:36 AM IST

According to the information, a total of 88,839 candidates from across the state will appear in the Madrasa Board exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board exams for Munshi/Maulavi (secondary) and Alim (senior secondary) will commence from February 17, and continue till February 22, 2025. A control centre has been established at the Minority Welfare Directorate in Indira Bhawan, Lucknow, to oversee the monitoring of 150 examination centres.

In Lucknow, six madrasas and inter colleges have been made centres of Madrasa Board Exams in which 1935 students from the capital will appear in the examination. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
In Lucknow, six madrasas and inter colleges have been made centres of Madrasa Board Exams in which 1935 students from the capital will appear in the examination. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the information, a total of 88,839 candidates from across the state will appear in the Madrasa Board exams, which will be held in two shifts— the first from 8 AM to 11 AM and the second from 2 PM to 5 PM. The board has designated 434 examination centres across 71 districts. CCTV installation at all centres has been made mandatory, and flying squads have been deployed to prevent cheating.

In Lucknow, six madrasas and inter colleges have been made centres of Madrasa Board Exams in which 1935 students from the capital will appear in the examination. District Minority Welfare Officer Son Kumar has said that six examination centres have been made in the capital at Madrasa Al Firdaus Rahmani School, Rehmat Nagar Dubagga, Madrasa Sultanul Madaris, KGMU Chauraha, Farheen Convent Inter College, Mehtabbag Daulatganj, Madrasa Eram Model Niswan School, Barudkhana, Fatima Girls Inter College, Arzoo Nagar Mohibullapur, Madrasa Eram Model School, Ujariaon Gomti Nagar and Madrasa Darul Uloom Warsia, Vishalkhand-4 Gomti Nagar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On