Kushinagar , In a suspected case of honour killing, a man apparently angered by the relationships of his two daughters with two locals in Pipraghat village allegedly beat them to death, police said on Tuesday. UP: Man, aided by minor sons, beats 2 daughters to death in suspected honour killing

The accused has been identified as Ramprasad Mallah, a resident of Devnarayan Tola in Pipraghat. His two minor sons, aged 12 and 14, also helped him in committing the crime on Monday evening.

Acting on a complaint filed by the village watchman, police have registered a case against the three and have detained the two minor boys, while Mallah and other family members and neighbours are absconding.

According to the police, Lali and Sheila , Mallah's daughters, were allegedly in a relationship with two youths from the village. The sisters had previously run away from home with these youngsters last year but returned about six months ago.

A village council meeting was subsequently held in the presence of villagers, and since then, the sisters had been living at home.

Police said that on Monday evening, Ramprasad, with the help of his sons, locked the two daughters in a room and beat them so severely with sticks that they died. The father then fled the house, while the two sons remained there.

At 8 pm, the village watchman, Pintu Yadav, came to know about the incident and informed the police. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the blood-soaked bodies of the two sisters inside the house.

Late at night, Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma and Circle Officer Tamkuhiraj Jayant Yadav arrived with a police team to conduct an investigation.

A forensic team collected evidence, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Mallah was distressed over his daughters' relationships and their continuous communication with the local youths despite his objection.

When the daughters did not listen to him, the crime was carried out, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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