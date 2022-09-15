In UP, man complains about potholes as e-rickshaw overturns right behind him | Watch

An e-rickshaw full of passengers recently overturned in a potholed-filled stretch of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. While the incident is not a rare one in this part of the country, what drew attention on social media was how it happened when a local was describing to a reporter the plight of residents due to the poor condition of roads.

A video that has now gone viral shows a reporter asking a man about the time since when the condition of the roads has been such. To this, the local says it has been four to five years and no representative or officer has taken cognisance of the dilapidated roads.

The man is seen giving his byte standing near a muddy potholed stretch as he goes on to explain that none from the authority have shown their concern over the issue, adding that e- rickshaws struggle to cross the area on a regular basis. He says that commuters get injured and suffer from broken limbs because of the potholes.

When the journalist asks whether a written complaint has been filed in this regard, the man says that senior officers like the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) pass through the same road but neglect the pathetic condition.

It is at this moment that an e-rickshaw loaded with passengers topples in the background due to a massive pothole. Soon after, several people reach out to push the vehicle back to its position and help the people in it.

The video then shows an elderly man coming out of the rickshaw and making his way through the waterlogged road. The fallen luggage of the travelers could be seen carried by the crowd while a woman sits on the road checking on herself for injuries.

The camera then pans on the traffic jam on the road because of the incident while the rickshaw driver struggles to pull his vehicle from the ditch.