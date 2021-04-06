UP man shot by Nepal cops dies in Lucknow hospital

A 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night over a month after he was injured in firing along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on March 4, a police officer said.

Pilibhit police superintendent Kirit Kumar Rathod said Gurmej Singh was undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital and that his body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination for cremation on Tuesday.

Another police officer said one Govinda Singh, 30, died on the spot after Nepalese police allegedly fired on three men involved in smuggling across the border.

Police said security has been increased along the border amid resentment among local villagers over the Nepal police action. Shashtra Seema Bal, which guards the India-Nepal border, has restricted the movement of civilians across the border.