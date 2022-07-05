U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons

The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state.

“On chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.

“The department has approved 201 licenses for storage and sale of sand. At present 17,72,756 cubic meter of sand is available for sale with these licensees. The department has approved 246 licenses for the storage and sale of maurang. At present 54, 73, 899 cubic meters of maurang is available for sale,” she said.

The department has district wise details of license holders, mineral stored, seller’s name, mobile number, place of sale, tehsil or village’s geo location and sub-minerals for sale.

“Availability of mineral with the license holders will be mentioned on the departmental Mine-Mitra portal (minemitra.up.gov.in) and departmental MineMitra mobile app (https://upminemitra.in/playstore) operated by the department of minerals. Any user can get information about the storage center related to his district through portal and mobile app anytime and from any location,” she said.

