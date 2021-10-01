UP minister files defamation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh on Friday filed a defamation suit of ₹21 lakh against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the court of civil judge (senior division), accusing the AAP leader of levelling fake corruption charges against him.

On August 8, Sanjay Singh had levelled allegations of corruption against Mahendra Singh at a press conference in the state capital.

Shraddha Bharti, the civil judge (senior division), Lucknow, issued a notice to Sanjay Singh directing him to file reply by November 25. The court fixed December 12 as the next date for further hearing of the case.

During the hearing of the case, lawyer Prashant Singh, who is representing the minister, stated that defendant (Sanjay Singh) has a habit of making derogatory and defamatory statements against his political rivals and reputed people of the society.

“We have filed a defamation suit of ₹21 lakh against Sanjay Singh. We have also asked the court to restrain him from further posting and sharing derogatory material against my client (minister) on social media and remove those which have already been posted,” said the minister’s lawyer Prashant Singh.