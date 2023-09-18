U.P. minister Nandi upset over Noida’s failure to meet investment target

Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Monday asked senior officials of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) to ensure that the targets given to implement the investment at the groundbreaking ceremony were implemented and no laxity in achieving the target would be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. (HT file)

Nandi, while reviewing the progress of development works and preparations to implement the investment proposals received at the Noida at the PICUP building here, expressed his displeasure at the Noida being able to implement only 60 percent of the given targets.

He said Noida was ready to implement an investment of only ₹53,875 crore against the target of ₹90,000 crore. He asked the officers to explain why they had not been able to achieve the target. When the officers failed to give any explanation for the same, he asked them to do so. According to a press release, Nandi asked the officers to provide an action plan for allotment of vacant plots in Noida.

He said 319-acre land was lying vacant for allotment in the Noida area. He said 222-acre land was available at one spot only. Nandi said 1550 bovine were there at the cow shelter home at Sectors 135 and 14A at Noida. He asked the officers to provide details about the capacity of cow shelter home there.

