U.P. minister Nishad meets CM Yogi over quota to Majhwar community

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad raised the issue of reservation to Majhwar (fishermen) community in a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press statement, Nishad said he requested the CM to talk to the Centre about removing the discrepancies made by the previous government on reservation to Majhwar community. Reservation should be implemented as soon as possible, he said.

An ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Nishad Party has raised the demand for inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah communities in the Scheduled Caste category and reservation for them in government jobs accordingly.

“The central and the state governments are working to revive the glorious history of the fishermen community. A 56 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Maharaja Guharaj Nishad is being installed in Shringverpur Dham of Prayagraj district. The work is almost complete,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Nishad party has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unveiling of the grand statue,” the minister added. The killings of a young man in Etah and a girl in Ballia district belonging to Nishad community were also raised with the CM, he said.

“Some district administration officers are negligent in taking action in the case. The murder case should be investigated impartially and strict punishment should be given to the culprits,” Nishad said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!