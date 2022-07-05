Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
lucknow news

U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues

The toll-free number—1533—will be launched on Wednesday and people all over U.P. can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness over it.
The toll-free number will be launched by Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness.

The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.

Director of local bodies Neha Sharma said “The toll free number is another step towards solving civic issues. The call of residents from different districts would be forwarded to their local bodies and the problem would be traced till it is not solved.”

She said it was due to constant efforts of the state government that this short code “1533” was allotted by the Ministry of Communications for the complaint redressal of sewer, cleanliness and potable water.

Sharma said, “Earlier on April 4, the minister had launched Dedicated Command and Control Center (DCCC) in the directorate of local bodies for redressal of complaints related to urban bodies. The grievances of the citizens are being redressed under the toll-free number 1800 1800 101.”

RELATED STORIES

Sharma said the urban development department was constantly working to improve its services through setting up monitoring systems and citizen helplines.

“The urban development department is working to improve civic conditions in all cities. We are keeping a close watch on daily activities through our tracking systems. This has helped us in improving the work in municipal corporations and municipalities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP