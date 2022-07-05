U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues

Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness.

The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.

Director of local bodies Neha Sharma said “The toll free number is another step towards solving civic issues. The call of residents from different districts would be forwarded to their local bodies and the problem would be traced till it is not solved.”

She said it was due to constant efforts of the state government that this short code “1533” was allotted by the Ministry of Communications for the complaint redressal of sewer, cleanliness and potable water.

Sharma said, “Earlier on April 4, the minister had launched Dedicated Command and Control Center (DCCC) in the directorate of local bodies for redressal of complaints related to urban bodies. The grievances of the citizens are being redressed under the toll-free number 1800 1800 101.”

Sharma said the urban development department was constantly working to improve its services through setting up monitoring systems and citizen helplines.

“The urban development department is working to improve civic conditions in all cities. We are keeping a close watch on daily activities through our tracking systems. This has helped us in improving the work in municipal corporations and municipalities.”