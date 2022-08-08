UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ with case file, gets bail after surrendering in court

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Rakesh Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13 1991 for possessing an illegal rifle. Soon after, Sachan allegedly run away court room with a copy of the order.
UP cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan being taken to court on Monday. (HT photo)
Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Sohini Goswami

Rakesh Sachan, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with a fine of 1,500 in an Arms Act case after he surrendered before a court on Monday. He was later granted bail on a bond of 50,000. A day ago, police launched a probe into his “disappearance” from the courtroom after his conviction.

Two days ago, Sachan was held guilty in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991, for possession of an illegal rifle in the Naubasta area of Kanpur. Soon after, Sachan allegedly run away from the courtroom with a copy of the order.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate court's reader, Kamini, had filed a complaint with police alleging Sachan had taken away the file while fleeing.

The minister while being taken to the court said he was appearing before the court despite not being given any notice, adding the came against him is bogus. “I am doing so because media painted me like an absconder, someone who took away the file. Whatever the court will decide I will abide by it.”

He later said, “We respect the court's verdict but we will go in appeal in sessions court against this decision.”

On Sunday, police said a "preliminary enquiry" had been launched into Sachan's "disappearance" from the courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in the case.

