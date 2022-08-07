Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
- Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday.
Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
Sources said the minister is likely to appear before the court on Monday to seek bail.
The court on Saturday held Sachan guilty in a three-decade-old Arms Acts case, after which he "disappeared" from the courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds". The minister, however, has denied the disappearance charge, claiming his case "wasn't listed for the final verdict".
Speaking to PTI, Sachan said he will deal with the issue accordingly. He, however, expressed ignorance over whether or not he was held guilty in the Arms Acts case by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate-3 court on Saturday.
The minister, however, said he will honour the court's verdict whatever it may be.
On Saturday night, the reader of the court submitted a complaint to the Kotwali Police Station against Sachan, said a senior police official.
The complaint stated that the court's Arms Act case file related to minister Sachan was in his advocate's possession when he took some papers, including the order sheet and the conviction order, and suddenly "disappeared" from the court, the official added.
Prosecution officer (PO) Richa Gupta said Sachan left the courtroom soon after his conviction when the court asked the defence counsel to make arguments over the quantum of punishment.
Sachan went away "without furnishing bail bonds" and an FIR will be lodged against him in this regard, Gupta had said. Sachan "fled" with the court's conviction order, which was given to him for putting his signature, said a senior official on condition of anonymity.
The decision to register an FIR against the minister was taken after a marathon meeting with senior judicial officials believing that letting him off without action might land the presiding officer in trouble, the official added.
Interacting with mediapersons in Kanpur Dehat district later on Saturday, Sachan denied the charge of leaving the courtroom clandestinely. Admitting that he had gone to the court for some work, the minister claimed that his case "wasn't listed for the final verdict".
Giving information about the case, Gupta said in 1991, police had recovered an illegal firearm from Rakesh Sachan.
Sachan had joined the BJP after leaving the Congress just before the assembly polls earlier this year.
He had entered politics in the early 90s, joining the Samajwadi Party. In 1993 and 2002, he was elected an MLA from the Ghatampur assembly seat before winning parliamentary elections in 2009 from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat.
-
City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted
Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways. After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.
-
Cop injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Kathua
A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, an official said. Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the attackers early morning at Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area, selection grade constable Kuldeep Kumar told news agency PTI. He said a case was registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station.
-
Bihar Opposition parties take out protest march, slams Modi govt over price rise, unemployment
Rashtriya Janata Dal along with leaders from the Bihar Congress and other opposition parties took out a protest march in Patna on Sunday against the Narendra Modi-led government's failure to reign in issues like price rise, unemployment, and corruption. Earlier on August 5, Congress workers, led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, took out a march to Raj Bhavan on the same issue.
-
JD(U) chief hits back at RCP’s sinking ship remark, says Nitish ‘identified those who tried to damage’ party
Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Sunday hit back at former party leader RCP Singh saying “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the nick of time had recognized the conspirators trying to make holes in the ship to ensure proper repair”. He also accused RCP Singh of having his souls elsewhere while remaining in the party and working at cross purposes.
-
LeT hybrid terrorist arrested with 5 pistols, 2 grenades in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorist with five pistols and two grenades in Srinagar, officials said. They said that a resident of central Kashmir's Budgam district, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, was a hybrid militant associated with Lashkar. The incident comes three days after the arrest of three alleged militants in north Kashmir's Handwara. The accused had on seeing the checking party tried to flee from the spot but were 'nabbed tactfully'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics