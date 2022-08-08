UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ with case file, gets bail after surrendering in court
- Rakesh Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13 1991 for possessing an illegal rifle. Soon after, Sachan allegedly run away court room with a copy of the order.
Rakesh Sachan, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with a fine of ₹1,500 in an Arms Act case after he surrendered before a court on Monday. He was later granted bail on a bond of ₹50,000. A day ago, police launched a probe into his “disappearance” from the courtroom after his conviction.
Two days ago, Sachan was held guilty in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991, for possession of an illegal rifle in the Naubasta area of Kanpur. Soon after, Sachan allegedly run away from the courtroom with a copy of the order.
The additional chief metropolitan magistrate court's reader, Kamini, had filed a complaint with police alleging Sachan had taken away the file while fleeing.
The minister while being taken to the court said he was appearing before the court despite not being given any notice, adding the came against him is bogus. “I am doing so because media painted me like an absconder, someone who took away the file. Whatever the court will decide I will abide by it.”
He later said, “We respect the court's verdict but we will go in appeal in sessions court against this decision.”
On Sunday, police said a "preliminary enquiry" had been launched into Sachan's "disappearance" from the courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in the case.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections. The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan. Short films will begin screening August 11.
-
Thandas of Lambani tribes to get revenue village status: Karnataka Minister
The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes. “We have decided to give Revenue village status to 3,526 'Thanda' and 'Kurubarahatti' belonging to Lambanis and other backward communities. Preliminary notification has been issued. Finally notification will come out later,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday.
-
No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
-
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.
-
Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged
One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district's Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris. Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding. Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.
