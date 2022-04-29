UP ministers barred from accepting gifts above 5,000

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s ministers have been barred from accepting any gift/present or memento above ₹5,000, as per the code of conduct circulated among them.

“If any minister accepts such gifts or memento, these would be considered the property of the state government. No minister will accept crowns of gold/silver or any item symbolizing feudalism. All of them should refrain from accepting any ‘thaili’ (bag) to uphold transparency in public life,” states the five-page code of conduct that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his council of ministers to follow strictly.

Adityanath, who recently asked all his ministers to strictly adhere to the code of conduct, has already asked them to declare their own or family’s assets within three months of assuming office. He asked them to ensure that no family member caused any interference in their official functioning.

All ministers are expected to declare their assets by March 31 every year.

Besides following the provisions of the Constitution of India, People’s Representation Act 1951, the ministers are expected to follow the five-page conduct that also includes declaring of shares, debentures, cash, jewellery and their business connections.

Under the provisions of the code of conduct, the ministers have been asked to give up ownership, management or running of the trade with which he/she has remained connected. Ministers will also maintain distance with commercial establishments that supply any material or provide services to public sector undertakings or that depend on government licence, permits, quota or lease etc.

Ministers or their family members are also expected to not accept any political or religious contribution. If any funds or cheques are given to ministers for a recognized institution or political party he/she would forward the same to the institution or political party at the earliest.

Ministers and their family members will not accept any job in a foreign institution/company without prior permission of the Prime Minister. If any minister or his/her family member is working in such an institution before assuming office as minister this should be informed to the PM who would decide whether to allow continuation of such service.

The code of conduct also lays down the guidelines for ministers or leaders given posts equivalent to ministers for distribution of prizes by any organization. It asks for checking the certificates/documents regarding the organization distributing the prizes and such prizes may be accepted. But any cash part of such prizes should not be accepted.

The ministers are also expected to stay only in government or PSU owned guest houses or in recognized hotels while on tour and should stay away from attending feasts organised in their honour. For the purpose of implementation of code of conduct, Prime Minister and union home minister would be competent authority for the chief minister while the CM will be competent authority for the ministers.

