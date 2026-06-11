Kanpur , Panic gripped Kanpur Dehat on Thursday morning after a mortar-like object was found near a waterlogged stretch along the Non river in the Gajner area, triggering a major security response, officials said.

UP: Mortar-like object found near river in Kanpur Dehat, security dept's bomb disposal team called in

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The suspicious object was spotted near Jaswapur village by locals who had gone fishing in a pond-like patch connected to the river.

One of the villagers, identified as Anil Kumar, informed police through Dial 112 after noticing the object lying near the water body, said Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh.

After receiving the alert, a large police team led by the Gajner station house officer and other officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, he added.

"Public movement around the site was stopped immediately. The anti-sabotage check team, bomb disposal squad and forensic experts were called to inspect the object," Singh said further.

The recovered object resembled a mortar shell at first glance, though officials said its exact nature could only be confirmed after technical examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said tension rose briefly when a local youth allegedly picked up the object and attempted to run away with it before the police personnel chased him down and forced him to drop it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said tension rose briefly when a local youth allegedly picked up the object and attempted to run away with it before the police personnel chased him down and forced him to drop it. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is not a toy, it may explode," a policeman was heard warning during the commotion.

Given the seriousness of the recovery, the security department's bomb detection and disposal squad was rushed from Jhansi to Kanpur Dehat.

Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narayan Pandey told PTI that the object was found near a water body connected to the Non river, and that the security headquarters was informed immediately after its recovery.

"At present, it is difficult to conclusively state whether the recovered object is a mortar shell or some other metallic object. However, the bomb detection team has prima facie declared it non-explosive," the SP added.

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She said the object has been safely secured and a specialised disposal team from the security headquarters would conduct a detailed analysis to determine its origin and nature.

"The disposal team will establish whether it is a lost article, a missing defence-related object, whether it belongs to the Army, or if it is linked to any other agency. Conclusive findings will only be given after a detailed examination by the disposal team," she told PTI.

Additional Director General Anupam Kulshreshtha also confirmed the recovery and said the object had been stored safely while further examination is underway.

Authorities have intensified surveillance in and around the village.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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