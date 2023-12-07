U.P.: NBRI annual flower show to depict ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’

The two-day annual ‘Chrysanthemum & Coleus Show’ of city-based CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) beginning on Saturday (December 9) will depict Centre’s Mission Amrit Sarovar aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event will be held at the central lawn of the botanical garden.

The flower show will have something for everyone. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We’ve various some small ponds on our campus which will be decorated and some flowers such as lotus and waterlily will be kept on the theme of Mission Amrit Sarovar,” said SK Tewari, chief scientist at NBRI and convener of the flower show. “However, we are in the planning stage,” he added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There are 20 small ponds in the botanical garden which will showcase some of the recently launched flowers like ‘Namah 108’—a Manipuri lotus with 108 petals—which was a gift to the PM Modi by the institute and was launched by Union minister Jitendra Singh in Lucknow earlier this year.

“NBRI is planning to showcase some of its flowers growing on these 18-20 ponds. Flower that will be showcased are ‘Namoh 108’ or Amazonian giant waterlily the leaves of which can carry weight of a newborn baby,” said one of the scientists of the institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These ponds are also the attraction of many migratory birds and fish. So, it is a great idea to promote them through these flower shows,” added the scientist wishing not to be named. Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022 with the objective to provide sustainable water sources wherein every district is expected to construct/ rejuvenate a minimum of 75 Amrit Sarovars.

Something for everyone

“The flower show will have something for everyone, including women, students, government and private organisations,” said CSIR-NBRI director Ajit Kumar Shasany.

“Government and private organisations, schools, colleges and individuals will also participate in the flower show. Various informative stalls of the institute including CSIR floriculture mission stall, a stall for dehydrated flower artefacts made by women will be there at the event,” the director said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the government sector, we have received entries from HAL, CIMAP, northern railways, Central Command, Lucknow, along with La Martiniere College,” Tiwari said.