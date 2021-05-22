Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP needs strong leadership to build back economy, attract investment post-Covid, says Akhilesh Yadav
UP needs strong leadership to build back economy, attract investment post-Covid, says Akhilesh Yadav

The former chief minister said that the state needs a leadership that can help build back the economy and attract investments in the post-Covid time.
Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 04:21 PM IST

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to shed politics and make operational the health centres opened during his regime amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

"Taking inspiration from good work always paves the path for improvement. If BJP government sheds politics and starts the cancer institute in Lucknow and other modern health centres in Jhansi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Budaun, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur, Ayodhya, it will save lives of thousands," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister also said that the state needs a leadership that can help build back the economy and attract investments in the post-Covid time.

"The impact of Covid isn't just a question of health, but the economic devastation is just as significant. Post Covid we need leadership that can hep build back UP's economy and attract investment," he said in another tweet.

The SP leader also tagged a news report titled "Bangladesh beats India in per capita income" with his tweet.

