U.P.: New field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve takes charge

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jun 12, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Lalit Verma replaced B Prabhakar who was shifted on June 11 following the deaths of four tigers in Dudhwa since April 21

Lalit Verma, the chief conservator of forests (Rohilkhand zone), assumed charge as the new field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) here on Monday. He replaced B Prabhakar who was shifted on Sunday following the deaths of four tigers in Dudhwa since April 21.

New Dudhwa field director Lalit Verma. (HT photo)
Talking to media persons soon after taking charge, Verma said, “Our focus would be to minimise the incidents of human-animal conflicts by way of improved patrolling and monitoring mechanism.”

Avoiding to comment on the recent tiger casualties in Dudhwa, Verma said the matter was under investigation by expert committees. He added that he was yet to visit Dudhwa to have a first-hand knowledge of the tiger reserve. He said the existing tourist season was to conclude on June 15. However, the tourists would have better facilities from the next season.

dudhwa tiger reserve
Monday, June 12, 2023
