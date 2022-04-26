UP: Newly elected 36 MLCs take oath
All the 36 newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) were administered oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.
UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall here. Besides the CM, prominent among those who attended the function included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna.
Thirty-three of the 36 members who took oath belonged the ruling Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) that registered a resounding victory in the MLC (local body polls) recently by getting absolute majority in the state Upper House.
Two candidates namely Annapurna Singh and Vikrant Singh took oath as independents while Akshay Pratap Singh took oath as the member of Raghuraj Pratap aka Raja Bhaiya’s political outfit Jansatta Dal (Lok Tantrik).
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow
A criminal carrying a reward of ₹15,000 on hArush'shead, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter. She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. Arush entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.
State refutes allegations of Ranas’ ‘ill-treatment’ at police station
Mumbai Refuting the allegations of Independent parliamentarian Navneet Kaur Rana's 'ill-treatment at a police station', state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that he did not find any substance in her claims. On Tuesday, additional chief secretary of the state home department, Anand Limaye, was asked to prepare the report, which is expected to be submitted to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava by Tuesday evening.
Delhi government's over 70 enforcement teams to ensure adherence to Covid norms
On April 20, three weeks after lifting the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public spaces, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mandate. The authority also announced aggressive random testing at public places that was dialed down in view of declining Covid-19 cases last month.
AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi high court directs them to rejoin work
The AIIMS Nurses' Union on Tuesday decided to call off its indefinite strike hours after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed it to ensure that its members immediately rejoin work and said that the nurses “must place the interest of patients above and beyond” their dispute with the administration.
Japan collects samples of possible remains of WWII soldiers who died in Nagaland
A three-member Japanese delegation have taken samples of possible remains of Japanese soldiers who died in Nagaland during the Second World War for identification through DNA testing, people familiar with the matter informed. An official bulletin said that the Japanese delegation called on the Nagaland chief secretary J Alam on April 22.
