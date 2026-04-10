UP: Nine get 8-yr-jail in trafficking racket involving Rohingya, Bangladeshis

A special NIA/ATS court has convicted nine accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals and five Rohingyas, sentencing each to eight years of rigorous imprisonment along with a ₹2,500 fine, according to an official statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday. The conviction came in connection with an international human trafficking and illegal infiltration syndicate busted by the ATS in July 2021. ATS officials rescued three victims, including two girls, and recovered forged documents from the accused. (For Representation)

An ATS press note said the case began on July 26, 2021, when ATS teams arrested Mohammad Noor alias Nurul Islam (a Bangladeshi national), Rahmatullah and Shabiullah—both Rohingyas—from Ghaziabad railway station.

During the operation, ATS officials rescued three victims, including two girls, and recovered forged and illegal identity documents from the accused, the press note said. During the investigation, evidence led to the naming of six more accused—Abdul Shakoor (Bangladeshi), Aale Miyan (Bangladeshi), Mohammad Ismail (Rohingya), Mohammad Rafiq alias Rafiqul Islam (Rohingya), Bappan alias Arshad Miyan (Bangladeshi) and Mohammad Hussain (Rohingya)—who were subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

The ATS said the accused were part of a syndicate allegedly involved in illegal cross-border infiltration, possession of forged Indian documents and trafficking of vulnerable persons, including women and minors. After completing the investigation, the ATS filed a chargesheet against all nine accused before the designated court.

“Based on the evidence presented by the ATS and effective prosecution, the trial court found all the accused guilty of illegal infiltration, possession of forged documents and human trafficking,” said Amitabh Yash, additional director general (law & order). On Thursday, the special court pronounced the sentence, awarding eight years’ rigorous imprisonment to each convict.