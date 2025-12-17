UP on right track to become 1-trillion-dollar economy: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various initiatives aimed at making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy, and said the state is on the right track and has the scope for accelerated growth. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a review meeting on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the CM conducted a department-wise review and directed officials to further speed up efforts towards achieving the ambitious economic target, according to an official statement.

He also took stock of the expenditure of various departments with respect to the budget allocation for the financial year 2025-26.

Officials who attended the meeting informed that UP’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at ₹29.78 lakh crore, and the state’s contribution to the national economy increased to 9% in 2024-25 from 8.6% in 2022-23.

They said 93% of the GSDP target has already been achieved under the chief minister’s leadership, and efforts are on to reach a GSDP level of around ₹42 lakh crore.

The CM directed ministers to ensure monthly reviews of department-specific initiatives related to the 1 trillion dollar economy goal, with fortnightly reviews by the chief secretary and weekly monitoring by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of departments.

He emphasized the need for quality reviews and timely completion of all assigned works, while also directing officers to ensure prompt disposal of files.

Adityanath directed that real-time data of departmental works be uploaded promptly and the process of data collection be further expedited.

He also asked ministers and senior officials to maintain continuous coordination with central government officials to ensure the timely receipt of the Centre’s share of funds, and directed that allocated budgets should be spent within stipulated timelines.

He asked the planning department to establish a robust mechanism to collect data from all departments on a weekly basis.

Highlighting the agriculture sector, Adityanath said UP contributed 21% to the country’s total foodgrain production.

Ensuring food and nutrition security while increasing farmers’ income through a focused agricultural strategy was a key government objective, he said, adding that the state’s agricultural growth rate remained above 13%.

He said road safety is a top priority for the government and directed officials to take concrete measures to reduce accidents, particularly in view of foggy conditions. The CM asked the transport department to convene a comprehensive review meeting, rationalise registration fees for commercial vehicles and expand quality bus services to ensure convenient travel for the public.

On tourism, Adityanath said under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP witnessed a record influx of tourists in recent years, with around 125 crore visitors arriving in the state till June this year.

The CM directed that district-wise targets should be fixed under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, and suggested that a portion of the financial assistance be provided in advance for purchases, with the remaining amount utilised at the time of the wedding ceremony.

He also instructed officials to expedite the establishment of digital libraries at the gram panchayat level, ensuring that the computers provided must meet the requirements.