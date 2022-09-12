Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: One dies, four hurt in shuttering collapse in Lucknow; CM orders probe

U.P.: One dies, four hurt in shuttering collapse in Lucknow; CM orders probe

lucknow news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The mishap occurred at under construction Uttar Pradesh Police Training and Forensic Science Institute in Raniyapur area of Sarojininagar

The deceased Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar was working as a labourer as the site. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A man died while four others sustained injuries after a shuttering of an under construction research institute collapsed in Raniyapur area of Sarojininagar in the state capital on Monday, police said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee relief and rescue work. He also issued directives to give ex gratia to the next of the deceased and monetary help to those injured besides ensuring their proper treatment. The CM instructed to set up a high-level probe panel following which a three-member committee was formed to probe the mishap. Yogi directed the probe panel to submit its report on Monday itself.

The deceased Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar was working as a labourer as the site. “The four injured were taken to Prasad Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Banthara. Of them, three are out of danger while one still remains critical with head injury,” said a press note issued by Sarojininagar police station.

The police said the construction work was under way at Uttar Pradesh Police Training and Forensic Science Institute when the shuttering suddenly collapsed. In a tweet, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed his grief over the death and directed officials to ensure best treatment for the injured.

