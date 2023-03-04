U.P.: Otter spotted in Gomti river on Lko-Sitapur border

A smooth-coated otter (SCO) was spotted by a team of wildlife institute of India (WII) in Gomti river on the Lucknow-Sitapur border the first time on Saturday morning.

The smooth-coated otter (in pic) is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 1996. (Sourced)

The presence of SCO is being considered a breakthrough as the species is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 1996 and is threatened by habitat loss, pollution of wetlands and poaching.

“The presence of SCO in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Pilibhit, Dudhwa and Katarniaghat . But this is first time it was spotted in the Gomti river on Lucknow-Sitapur border near Sidhauli,” said Vijay Maurya, a wildlife expert presently working for wildlife institute of India (WII).

“The WII team was conducting an ecological survey of the river when they spotted the SCO. Survival of the SCO suggests the river water at some places/ spots is good as habitat. SCO is a shy animal,” Maurya added.

