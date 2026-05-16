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UP plans tax relief for EVs, public transport vehicles to save fuel

The minister instructed the transport department to increase bus frequency during peak hours to discourage the use of private vehicles. Offices with more than 500 employees will also be linked with special bus services through coordination between the transport department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), he said.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Friday directed officials to prepare a proposal for exemptions in road tax and registration fees for electric and public transport vehicles for the next 12 months, aiming to promote fuel conservation and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Transport mnister Dayashanker Singh directed officials to prepare a proposal for exemptions in road tax and registration fees for electric and public transport vehicles for the next 12 months. (File)

The directions were issued following a meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 11, in view of the prevailing global and national economic conditions, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The minister instructed the transport department to increase bus frequency during peak hours to discourage the use of private vehicles. Offices with more than 500 employees will also be linked with special bus services through coordination between the transport department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), he said.

Singh also ordered an audit of the “pool car” system and directed that the allocation of surplus vehicles to officials be withdrawn. Departments were asked to minimise the use of diesel and petrol as far as possible.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP plans tax relief for EVs, public transport vehicles to save fuel
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP plans tax relief for EVs, public transport vehicles to save fuel
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