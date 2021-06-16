UP plans to train newly elected pradhans in stubble management

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Wednesday directed officials to make all necessary preparations to stop the repeat of incidents of stubble burning by farmers in the state with special focus on areas where the crop residue burning incidents were reported most last year.

Holding a meeting here, he asked officials to chalk out an action plan to make farmers aware of harms caused to the environment by stubble burning and benefits of the stubble management.

“Newly elected village pradhans should also be given proper training in the stubble management with the help of NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout guides and other NGOs,” he told officials.

The CS pointed out that the ‘parali do, khaad lo’ campaign was successfully launched in the Unnao district last year and stressed the need for launching the similar campaign throughout the state this year. He said the practice of waste decompose should also be encouraged considering good results of last year. He asked officials to think of digging compost pits in the corner of farmers’ fields under the MNREGS. Earlier, additional chief secretary, agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi said in the meeting that the government made free distribution of 2.66 lakh waste composers to farmers last year apart from taking several other steps to discourage stubble burning.