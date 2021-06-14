UP poised to exceed June’s 10 million Covid vaccine dose target: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh, at the current pace, was poised to overshoot the target of administering one crore (10 million) Covid vaccine doses in June.

“The state has administered a total of 46 lakh (4.6 million) Covid vaccine doses this month (till Saturday). At this pace, the state would be able to overshoot the target of administering one crore doses in June,” he said while reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

“All vaccination centres should function regularly, and they must get the supply of vaccines continuously,” he said.

Observing that the vaccination drive was going on effectively in the state, he said it should continue like this.

“From July, the state aims to administer 10 lakh vaccines per day,” the chief minister said, asking officials to ensure effective preparation for accomplishing the target.

“Do all the planning in advance,” he said, asking them to ensure proper arrangements were made for cold chain points and vaccination centres.

About the current Covid situation, Yogi said: “In the past 24 hours, the state recorded less than 500 fresh Covid cases, 468 cases to be precise. And in the same period, a total of 1221 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The total number of active cases in the entire state is 8,986. The (daily) positivity rate is 0.2% and the recovery rate is 98.2%.”

The door-to-door distribution of medicine kits for children (for the treatment of viral fever and other such ailments) will begin on June 15, the chief minister said. The kits will be distributed through the Nigrani Samitis (monitoring committees), he added.

About wheat purchase from farmers, the chief minister said 52.25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured at the MSP (minimum support price).