LUCKNOW Three-day Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination will begin on Monday amid unprecedented security and monitoring arrangements, with authorities enforcing stringent anti-cheating measures to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

UP Police constable recruitment exam for over 32K posts from June 8

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The written examination for recruitment to 32,679 constable posts will be conducted from June 8 to June 10 at 1,180 centres spread across all 75 districts of the state. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), 28,86,797 candidates are expected to appear for the examination. The test will be held in two shifts each day: from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier on June 2, chief secretary SP Goyal and director general of police Rajeev Krishna reviewed preparedness through a video conference with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials. They directed authorities to maintain the highest standards of security, confidentiality and transparency throughout the recruitment exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said a multi-layered security mechanism has been put in place at all examination centres. Only authorised personnel will be permitted entry, while invigilators, centre administrators and other staff have been deployed through a randomisation process and subjected to mandatory e-KYC verification. Entry for examination staff will be allowed only on the basis of recruitment board-approved identity cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a multi-layered security mechanism has been put in place at all examination centres. Only authorised personnel will be permitted entry, while invigilators, centre administrators and other staff have been deployed through a randomisation process and subjected to mandatory e-KYC verification. Entry for examination staff will be allowed only on the basis of recruitment board-approved identity cards. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officers not below the rank of inspector have been assigned responsibility for security at examination centres. Sector magistrates will supervise the collection and safe custody of mobile phones and electronic gadgets in designated cloakrooms. Unused rooms at examination venues, except control rooms and strong rooms, will remain sealed.

Authorities have also ordered intensive frisking and verification of all personnel assigned examination duty to prevent use of unauthorised electronic devices and eliminate the possibility of malpractice.

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Officials said district administrations, police units and examination authorities have completed all preparations and are on high alert to ensure smooth conduct of one of the state’s largest recruitment examinations.