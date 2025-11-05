UP Police launches action plan to curb road mishaps, traffic snarls

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has issued a comprehensive statewide plan to reduce road accidents and improve traffic management. (File)

As per the plan, large metropolitan areas and key cities identified on the basis of population density have been prioritised for traffic decongestion measures.

Marking November as the Traffic Awareness Month, the DGP on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting with senior officers at the police headquarters, additional director generals (ADGs) of zones, and inspectors general (IGs) of ranges to assess ongoing efforts to reduce road accidents and traffic congestion across the state, stated a press note shared by the police headquarters.

Senior police officials said the new framework aimed to create a sustainable, data-driven model for road safety and urban mobility improvement across Uttar Pradesh.

After assuming charge, DGP Rajeev Krishna included traffic management reform among his top ten priorities. He directed the ADG, Traffic Directorate, to submit a comprehensive action plan focusing on identifying accident hotspots, analysing their causes, and implementing preventive measures.

Following these directives, the Traffic Directorate conducted field inspections of three major accident-prone stretches in the state. The three identified stretches were NH-34 (Sikandrabad–Bulandshahr to Gabhana Toll Plaza, Aligarh), NH-27 (Awadh Chauraha, Lucknow to Jajmau Bridge, Unnao) and NH-34 (Naubasta to Sajeti, Kanpur).

Moreover, planned interventions carried out over two months on these routes yielded significant and positive outcomes. On the first stretch, accidents decreased by 33.33% in August and 81.48% in September. On the second, around 64.29% reduction was recorded in August and 90.48% in September. On the third, a 38.46% fall was observed in August and the September figures remained stable.

Drawing from these successful pilot efforts, the DGP issued the comprehensive statewide plan. Also, five police commissionerates and fifteen districts have been designated as Accidental Death Reduction Districts—20 of which are also marked by the Government of India as Zero Fatality Districts.

The plan assigns special responsibilities to civil police in these districts. A total of 233 police stations have been identified along 89 critical corridors and over 3,000 crash-prone locations. Each critical police station will be equipped with additional resources such as alcometers and speed guns.

Dedicated Critical Corridor Teams will be formed at these stations to handle enforcement and accident investigation tasks. Coordination with road engineering and related departments will be the responsibility of the respective DCPs or SPs (Traffic). All actions will be reviewed and monitored regularly in a structured format from the police headquarters. To ensure consistent implementation, a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) containing step-by-step guidelines would be issued.