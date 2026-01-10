UP Police’s Mahakumbh ICCC, Meta Suicide Alert bag honours

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established for Mahakumbh-2025 and the Meta Suicide Alert system of the Uttar Pradesh Police have won the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award 2025, recognising their technology-led contribution to public safety and life-saving governance, stated senior police officials on Saturday. IPS Amit Verma (in broad tie) and ASP Rahul Srivastava (extreme right holding the award) receiving the award in New Delhi (HT Photo)

The awards was presented at the 105th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi, organised under the theme ‘Governing Viksit Bharat’.

Uttar Pradesh Police is the only police force in the country to receive SKOCH awards in two distinct categories.

Developed in partnership with Meta (Facebook), the Suicidel Alert system enables real-time police intervention when suicide-related content is posted on Facebook or Instagram. Alerts are immediately sent to the UP Police Social Media Centre, which operates a 24x7 dedicated desk integrated with STF servers, allowing rapid location tracking and district-level response.

Between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2025, the initiative helped save 1,805 lives, including 1,389 men and 416 women. A significant number of those rescued were adolescents and young adults, highlighting the system’s critical social relevance.

During Mahakumbh-2025, the ICCC functioned as the event’s nerve centre, using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics for crowd estimation, traffic management, emergency response, disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination. The centre also provided pilgrim support through chatbots, mass messaging and app-based services, ensuring smoother movement and enhanced safety during the mega religious congregation.

The SKOCH Gold Award was received on behalf of UP Police by Amit Kumar, IPS, former in-charge of Mahakumbh ICCC, and Rahul Srivastava, PRO to the DGP, along with Satya Yadav, director Outreach (South Asia), Meta. Beyond rescue operations, UP Police has institutionalised mandatory counselling for all suicide attempt cases through Mission Shakti centres and 1090 tele-counsellors, aiming at long-term prevention.